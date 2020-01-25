Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh's Street-Style Looks Are Something To Look Forward To Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were the latest celebs to inspire us with street-style fashion. They wore contrasting outfits, both of which we liked. While Shraddha Kapoor donned a colourful dress, Rakul Preet kept it edgy and stylish. So, let's decode their outfits, which were so OOTN.

Shraddha Kapoor's Party Dress

Weekend is just around the corner and if you are planning on dressing up quite a bit, Shraddha Kapoor's dress is perfect for you. The actress wore an embellished number that was about colour-blocks and tassles. With her dress, she inspired us to party. It was a yellow and pink number, with yellow being the dominant hue. The Street Dancer 3D actress paired it with silver sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh's Edgy Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh sported a stylish and edgy number, which was so slay-worthy. Her ensemble was about white shirt that was partly-tucked and partly-not. Now, there was a style lesson here that we could so try out. The actress teamed her ensemble with blue jeans and her leopard-printed pumps were also what caught our attention. We loved how she flaunted the money bag. She accessorised her look with dainty neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches. The sleek tresse completed her look.

So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that.