Just In
- 33 min ago Tamil Actress Ramya Pandian Graces Cook With Comali Show In A Blue Khadi Linen Sari
-
- 1 hr ago Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And More
- 1 hr ago Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS): Causes, Symptoms, Risk factors, Treatment And Prevention
- 2 hrs ago RIP Sejal Sharma, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress Was A Sari Lover And Often Wore Her Mother's Saris
Don't Miss
- Movies Shweta Tiwari: Bigg Boss Ke Liye Time Kahan Hai; The Show Has No Content!
- Finance Top 10 Recurring Deposits with Higher Interest Rates
- Sports Pakistan toughen stand: 'If India don't visit Pak for Asia Cup, we will skip T20 World Cup in 2021'
- Technology Philips Launches Bluetooth Headphones In India: Price And Features
- News 7 more people under observation in India for possible exposure to Coronavirus: Govt
- Automobiles Hyundai Verna Facelift BS6 Model To Be Unveiled At Auto Expo
- Travel 5 Places To Visit In Delhi This Republic Day
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh's Street-Style Looks Are Something To Look Forward To
Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were the latest celebs to inspire us with street-style fashion. They wore contrasting outfits, both of which we liked. While Shraddha Kapoor donned a colourful dress, Rakul Preet kept it edgy and stylish. So, let's decode their outfits, which were so OOTN.
Shraddha Kapoor's Party Dress
Weekend is just around the corner and if you are planning on dressing up quite a bit, Shraddha Kapoor's dress is perfect for you. The actress wore an embellished number that was about colour-blocks and tassles. With her dress, she inspired us to party. It was a yellow and pink number, with yellow being the dominant hue. The Street Dancer 3D actress paired it with silver sandals. Her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.
Rakul Preet Singh's Edgy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh sported a stylish and edgy number, which was so slay-worthy. Her ensemble was about white shirt that was partly-tucked and partly-not. Now, there was a style lesson here that we could so try out. The actress teamed her ensemble with blue jeans and her leopard-printed pumps were also what caught our attention. We loved how she flaunted the money bag. She accessorised her look with dainty neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches. The sleek tresse completed her look.
So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that.