Shraddha Kapoor Opts For A Sassy Street-Style Outfit For Her Visit To Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You see most of the actresses flaunting traditional outfits or something very understated to Gurudwara or temple visits but Shraddha Kapoor made a fashionable splash. She wore something unique and high fashion and we found her ensemble comfy and at the same time impressive. With her outfit, she not only backed athleisure fashion but also redefined temple-visits fashion.

Shraddha was joined by Varun Dhawan at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi and they looked amazing. The two had been promoting their movie, Street Dancer 3Dthese days and this was definitely a head-turning outfit. Splashed in the shade of orange and white, her ensemble was accentuated by black graphic prints. It consisted of a cropped blouse and pyjamas and Shraddha Kapoorcovered her head with a grey-hued shawl. With this ensemble of hers, the actress made a strong case for street fashion.

Well, not just with her outfit, Shraddha accessorised her look with shades. Her makeup was dominated by orange eye shadow, which we thought was a bold makeup move. The pink lip shade also enhanced her look. Her tresses were highlighted and with this she wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Shraddha Kapoor'slatest outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.