Umang 2020: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, And Other Actresses In Stunning Lehengas

Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga for Umang 2020 was rather unique. She wore a dark green lehenga by Anita Dongre that was enhanced by intricate embellished patterns in white. It was an intricately done lehenga and boasted the craftsmanship of the country. What we liked about her lehenga was also that it had a whiff of an old-fashioned touch with long full-sleeved kurti. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha also draped a light complementing dupatta with her lehenga. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings that came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was beautifully done by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The side-swept impeccable tresses completed her traditional look.

Tara Sutaria Tara Sutaria also looked her traditional best in her elaborate lehenga that we thought was ideal for wedding occasion. She wore a black and cream lehenga with a full-sleeved black blouse and cream flared skirt. While her blouse was accentuated by meticulous embellishment on the neckline and sleeves area, her skirt was enhanced by intricate subtly-embellished floral accents. She draped a gorgeous dupatta with her lehenga that matched with her blouse. The Marjaavaanactress accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade but it was her black bindi that upped her look. The middle-parted highlighted sleek tresses went well with her ethnic look.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday looked pretty as ever in her yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. She wore a pineapple yellow Ahir lehenga for the occasion and looked awesome. Her lehenga featured very delicate embroidery and it was very minimal. We liked her overlapping blouse with leaf-cut sleeves a lot and the plain yellow dupatta spruced up her avatar. She accessorised her look with dainty ring and those edgy earrings by Amrapali absolutely elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and pink shade eye shadow. Her braided side-parted ponytail style totally gave us hairdo goals.