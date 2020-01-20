Just In
- 6 min ago Kangana Ranaut Inspires Us To Update Our Wardrobe With A Ralph Lauren Suit
-
- 30 min ago Umang 2020: Raveena Tandon And Manisha Koirala Show Us How To Look Stylish Yet Distinctive
- 1 hr ago 10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Cocoa Powder You Never Knew
- 2 hrs ago Can Chia Seeds Help Reduce Belly Fat?
Don't Miss
- Movies Dhananjay Is Shooting In Lucknow For His Next Movie Titled Daali
- Sports Premier Badminton League 2020: Tai Tzu Ying headlines PBL Day 2 action as Bengaluru Raptors meet North Eastern Warriors
- Travel 7 Patriotic Places To Visit This Republic Day
- Automobiles New Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift India Launch Date Revealed: Here Are All The Details
- News BJP will scale newer heights during Nadda's presidency: PM Modi
- Technology Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A51 And Galaxy A71 In February: Report
- Finance New Gold Hallmarking Rules: 5 Things To Know
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Umang 2020: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, And Other Actresses In Stunning Lehengas
Lehenga fashion was also witnessed at Umang 2020 with top Bollywood divas flaunting lehengas. Right from Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon, the divas inspired us with their lehengas. And moreover, with wedding season on, they further gave us fashion goals with their lehengas. So, let's take a look at their lehengas and find out whose lehenga impressed us the most.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor's lehenga for Umang 2020 was rather unique. She wore a dark green lehenga by Anita Dongre that was enhanced by intricate embellished patterns in white. It was an intricately done lehenga and boasted the craftsmanship of the country. What we liked about her lehenga was also that it had a whiff of an old-fashioned touch with long full-sleeved kurti. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shraddha also draped a light complementing dupatta with her lehenga. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings that came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. The makeup was beautifully done by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The side-swept impeccable tresses completed her traditional look.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria also looked her traditional best in her elaborate lehenga that we thought was ideal for wedding occasion. She wore a black and cream lehenga with a full-sleeved black blouse and cream flared skirt. While her blouse was accentuated by meticulous embellishment on the neckline and sleeves area, her skirt was enhanced by intricate subtly-embellished floral accents. She draped a gorgeous dupatta with her lehenga that matched with her blouse. The Marjaavaanactress accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade but it was her black bindi that upped her look. The middle-parted highlighted sleek tresses went well with her ethnic look.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looked pretty as ever in her yellow lehenga by Arpita Mehta. She wore a pineapple yellow Ahir lehenga for the occasion and looked awesome. Her lehenga featured very delicate embroidery and it was very minimal. We liked her overlapping blouse with leaf-cut sleeves a lot and the plain yellow dupatta spruced up her avatar. She accessorised her look with dainty ring and those edgy earrings by Amrapali absolutely elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and pink shade eye shadow. Her braided side-parted ponytail style totally gave us hairdo goals.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon gave us a jaw-dropping moment with her Shantanu & Nikhil lehenga. The actress looked a class apart in her pristine white lehenga that consisted of a half-sleeved cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. She looked absolutely sophisticated in her lehenga that was accentuated by intricate nature-inspired patterns in golden threadwork. Her blouse also featured subtle motifs and Kriti gave us style goals by pairing her lehenga with a plain white dupatta. However, her dupatta did feature embellished border patti, which spruced up her look. She wasn't shy with jewellery and we are glad she wasn't. The Panipatactress notched up her look with statement gemstone earrings from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar. Her floral statement bangle and a meticulously-done kada also added to her traditional avatar. Her bangles came from Izaara and Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by light pink eye shadow, pink blush, and well-defined kohl. The white floral-adorned middle-parted bun completed her look. Kudos to Sukriti Grover for such wonderful styling.
Well, we found Shraddha Kapoor's green lehenga the prettiest but as far as styling is concerned, Kriti Sanon looked the best. So, whose lehenga look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photo Credit: Shraddha Kapoor - Sheldon Santos