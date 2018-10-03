ENGLISH

Shilpa Shetty's Bright Pink Sari Is Fuss-free And Has A Modern-day Touch

Saris have come a long way, proved Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently draped an experimental sari. The actress sported this sari for a reality show and looked simply stunning as always. Well, with this sari, Shilpa brought spring cheers in the month of autumn. She donned a bright pink sari for the occasion.

Her sari was definitely modern and fuss-free. Designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, Shilpa's sari accentuated her slender frame and was marked by structural silhouette. Though dipped in a pink shade, her sari was also accentuated by contrasts in the same hue. Her sari was particularly relevant to women of today, who usually find it hard to drape and carry.

The sari was draped in a classical way and was a layered perfection. It was a bright number and she teamed it with a printed cropped blouse. Can a blouse spruce up a sari? It quite evidently brought alive the sari in this case. Her sari's pallu was also enhanced by pink and white hued tassels. She notched up her look with gold metallic cuff and earrings that came from the 'Urooj' collection of the label Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas.

Her makeup was nude and marked by a pink lip shade. Shilpa Shetty's middle-parted tresses rounded off her look.

Well, we thought Shilpa surprised us again in this attractive sari of hers. We totally loved her ensemble and styling.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
