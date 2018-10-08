ENGLISH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Brings Back The 70s Retro-roaring Trend With This Leopard-printed Attire

Leopard prints, really? Well, yes, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently pulled the reverse gear and reminded us of the 70s era- the era of liberating and dynamic fashion. However, her retro attire was updated with modern twists. The fashion diva was posed to perfection and looked every inch glamorous.

She wore a separates outfit by Dhruv Kapoor, which was enhanced by fine detailing. This attire of hers made for a great and head-turning party number- certainly a break from the usual dresses. Notched up by classic leopard prints, Shilpa's attire featured a round-neck top that was accentuated by slightly exaggerated puffed sleeves. It was a crop top and she paired it with matching pants.

Her pants were crisp and straight-fit. She also wore a belt and accessorised her look with metallic earrings. Both her belt and earrings came from the label, Zara. Shilpa's pointed pumps matched with her ensemble and came from the brand L.K. Bennett London.

With loose tresses, she gave her look a carefree touch. Her makeup was beautifully done with heavy kohl and subtle red lip shade, while her cheekbones were accentuated by a highlighter.

We must say Shilpa Shetty Kundra is forever young. She is the epitome of high quotient style and always gives us fashion goals. We loved this look of hers. How about you?

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
