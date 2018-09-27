ENGLISH

Shilpa Shetty's Blazer Dress Can Totally Protect You From Winter Chills

By
Shilpa Shetty fashion

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has just given us an exciting winter-wear goal. It is a delightful number and can keep you away from winter chills. Her latest dress is totally classy and designed for modern professional women, who believe in being comfortably stylish.

The actress wore a structural blazer dress, designed by Nikhil Thampi. Dipped in a deep maroon shade, her dress exuded elegance and class. So, she wore a full-sleeved attire with a sharp V-neck collar and looked stunning. Crafted from a rich fabric, her attire was detailed with a button-down feature, which occupied the center portion of the dress.

Shilpa Shetty style

Shilpa's dress was also updated with pockets and marked by a deep slit on the front. Her outstanding outfit of the day also accentuated her slender frame. She paired it with black and white pencil heels, which absolutely went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with chic rings, but otherwise, her look was mostly jewellery-free.

Shilpa's makeup was nude and marked by a deep lip shade and subtle eye makeup. She allowed her middle-parted tresses cascade gently on her shoulders and that completed her look.

Shilpa Shetty dresses

Shilpa Shetty swooned us over yet again. How did you find her look? Let us know your views in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
