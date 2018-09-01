From Lara Dutta To Shilpa Shetty: The Awesome, Average, And Awful At Miss Diva 2018 Final

The Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Universe 2018 finale was a star-studded affair and witnessed the crème de la crème of Bollywood. From Lara Dutta Bhupathi to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Miss Diva 2018 final was a glittering evening. The ladies donned their favourite gowns and there were obviously some who impressed us. But some celebs fashion definitely disappointed us.

So, let's take a look at who managed to woo us and who was not able to.

1. Lara Dutta Bhupathi's Turquoise Gown

Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who was an active part of the show and also mentored the participants, took a strict departure from the classic blacks and reds, and instead went for a turquoise gown. Her gown was full-sleeved and featured a deep neckline. It was dramatic with ruffled bodice and a fish-cut hemline. The tulle net feature was an interesting detail too. She rounded off her look with diamond and emerald jewellery from Farah Khan Fine Jewellery and her makeup was dewy. But was her gown good enough? Well, it was just okay for us.

Our verdict: Average.

2. Malaika Arora Khan's Sculptural Gown

Malaika Arora Khan's gown was a sculptural delight. It was a metallic number by Gaurav Gupta and had a whimsy side to it. Her sleeveless gown was a cross between shiny silver hue and pale pink colour. The bodice of her attire was figure-flattering and accentuated by razor-sharp thread details. The layers and ruffled skirt added a romantic touch to her attire. Her sapphire earrings, sleek tresses, and makeup marked by pink touches spruced up her look.

Our verdict: Awesome.

3. Neha Dhupia's Quirky Number

Neha Dhupia slipped into a structured gown and her attire was also designed by Gaurav Gupta. It was a stunning sleeveless outfit, which was dipped in black colour. The gown most definitely concealed her baby bump and it was contrasted by the metallic and dramatic red twirled feature. This catchy detail helped accentuate her simple gown. Neha accessorised her look with a black clutch. Her makeup was marked by a deep red lip shade and middle-parted impeccable bun completed her look.

Our verdict: Awful.

4. Sophie Choudry's Shimmery Outfit

Sophie Choudry's outfit by Monisha Jaising shimmered and glimmered. It was a sleeveless burgundy gown and the attire definitely hugged her slender frame. It was tailored to perfection, but the neckline of her attire ruined the sexy quotient of the gown and we thought that the embellishments were a bit overwhelming. While her makeup was nude and suited her, but her slightly messy bun was not good at all.

Our verdict: Awful.

5. Shilpa Shetty's Red-Coloured Dress

Shilpa Shetty, who never fails to impress us, well did she depress us this time? Let's find out. The stunning diva wore a red-hued number by Shivan & Narresh. It was a halter-necked dress and the most different piece that we saw at the event. The bodice was structured and the skirt had a sari-draped like touch. The sharp side-slit helped accentuate her shapely legs. Shilpa teamed her look with golden heels and glam clutch. Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and her curly locks clearly notched up her hot avatar.

Our verdict: Awesome.

So, who managed to woo you and whose look would you like to boo? Let us know in the comment section.