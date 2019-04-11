ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shilpa & Shamita Shetty Gave Us Two Contrasting And Awesome Skirt Goals

    By
    |
    Shilpa and Shamita Shetty

    Shilpa and Shamita Shetty proved that they are one of the most fashionable siblings of B-town. The two were recently spotted outside a cafe and they gave us skirt goals. While one went for a sporty number, the other wowed us with a dainty skirt. Let's find out what they wore.

    Shilpa Shetty Fashion

    So, talking about Shilpa first, she sported an athleisure look by pairing her white sporty top with a denim skirt. She also teamed her skirt and top with a long red jacket, which we thought was an excellent combination. Shilpa looked awesome as ever and co-ordinated her ensemble with sports shoes. She wore dark shades and the makeup was light and enhanced by a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Shamita Shetty Fashion

    Shamita, on the other hand, wore a pretty white top, which was subtly embroidered and was off-shouldered. She teamed it with a printed blue skirt that went well with her white top and she also wore ballerinas, which spruced up her look. She also wore a pink lip shade and shades but Shamita made a bun to complete her look. So, whose skirt gave you fashion goals? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue