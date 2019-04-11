Shilpa & Shamita Shetty Gave Us Two Contrasting And Awesome Skirt Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty proved that they are one of the most fashionable siblings of B-town. The two were recently spotted outside a cafe and they gave us skirt goals. While one went for a sporty number, the other wowed us with a dainty skirt. Let's find out what they wore.

So, talking about Shilpa first, she sported an athleisure look by pairing her white sporty top with a denim skirt. She also teamed her skirt and top with a long red jacket, which we thought was an excellent combination. Shilpa looked awesome as ever and co-ordinated her ensemble with sports shoes. She wore dark shades and the makeup was light and enhanced by a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shamita, on the other hand, wore a pretty white top, which was subtly embroidered and was off-shouldered. She teamed it with a printed blue skirt that went well with her white top and she also wore ballerinas, which spruced up her look. She also wore a pink lip shade and shades but Shamita made a bun to complete her look. So, whose skirt gave you fashion goals? Let us know that in the comment section.