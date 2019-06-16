Shikha Talsania Gave Us Major Jewellery Goal With Her Latest Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shikha Talsania, for sure, gave us jewellery lessons with her latest look. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress attended the screening of 'Kaafir' recently and looked absolutely awesome. The actress wore a simple dress and notched up her look with impeccable styling. Let's decode her style and look of the day.

So, Shikha wore a grey half-sleeved dress for the screening. Her dress was round-necked and seemed totally comfy. Shikha's attire made for a perfect brunch or café outing dates. It was a textured dress and would have looked as an ideal office wear too. Shikha paired her dress with black flat sandals, which went well perfect with her dress.

She accessorised her look with a multi-hued oxidised necklace, which spruced up her stylish avatar. The actress also wore a signature nose stud and carried a pink and green vibrant pouch with her. The makeup was dewy with a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The wavy tresses completed her event look. So, what do you think about Shikha Talsania's dress and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.