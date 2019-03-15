Shikha Talsania's Monochrome Ikat Dress Is Perfect For A Sundowner Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shikha Talsania was a vision to behold as she walked down the ramp on the second day of the ongoing FDCI India Fashion Week 2019, presented by Lotus Make-Up. She sashayed down the ramp for the label, Inspiration The Curve, a label for plus size women. The collection mainly focused on the fusion outfits and celebrated traditional craftsmanship.

Talking about 'Veere Di Wedding' actress specifically, Shikha wore a comfy maxi dress from the label and looked gorgeous. She wore a sleeveless Ikat dress, which was dipped in black colour and flared towards the hem. The dress came with a statement belt and Shikha as a showstopper definitely broke a main stereotype associated with the fashion industry.

Shikha accessorised her look with metallic hoop earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted lip shade and smoky kohl. The curly hairdo rounded out her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about Shikha Talsania's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.