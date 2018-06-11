Wear A Heart On Your Head Like Shikha Talsania Did In Veere Di Wedding

We all have imitated movie stars and celebrities most of our lives. Be it their super-stylish outfits, fancy shoes, pretty makeup or hairstyle, we have imitated all of it at least once in our lives. And why not? They do look pretty and appealing. And who doesn't want to look good and feel pretty? Well, we all want to.

So, today at Boldsky, we've got a super-stylish and chic hairstyle for you. Do you remember Shikha Talsania's heart hairstyle in Veere di Wedding? Well, if you do, you must have surely loved it. It was amazing.

Cute and stylish, the hairstyle with a heart at the back definitely gave us some serious beauty goals. So, why not try it? It will match perfectly with any outfit - be it traditional or western.

If you are planning to attend a family function or a party, do not hesitate to try this amazing hairstyle and be the talk of the town.

Without wasting any further time, let's get straight to the point - how to do this hairstyle at home with minimal accessories.

What You Require

• 5-6 bobby pins or U pins

• Comb

• Hair setting spray (not mandatory)

How To Do:

Trying out this hairstyle can be pretty simple. All you need is patience and a few minutes. To begin with, first gather all the pins and keep them handy. And simply follow the steps given below:

• Detangle your hair and comb it well.

• Now, make a middle partition.

• Take a few strands of hair from the left side and twist them and take them backwards. Now from the left side at the back, bring the twisted hair to the right and secure it with a pin.

• Then, take some strands of hair from the right side on the front and twist it towards the backside. Again, following the same strategy that we used for the left side, bring the twisted hair from the right to the left side and secure it with a pin.

• Now, again coming to the front, take some strands of hair from the left side, twist it and roll it backwards in such a way that it forms a semicircle, secure it with a pin and leave the rest of the hair down.

• Then, do the same on the right side too.

• Once done, you will get a heart-shaped pattern of your hair at the back.

• Let the rest of the hair loose.

Pretty simple, isn't it? Well, we are sure it is. It just needs a few minutes and you are all set to rock at the next party you attend.

Now that you know how to perfectly rock this amazing hairstyle, here are some hair care tips that can come in handy.

Tips To Remember

• Use soft hair bands or an elastic for tying your hair. Always remember that you should let your hair breathe.

• Do not tie your hair very tight. It may lead to hair breakage.

• An important point to note here is that you should detangle your hair from the ends to the scalp. You should start detangling your hair from the tips first and slowly work your way upwards. In case if you start detangling your hair from the top to the bottom, it might result in hair breakage and damage.

• Do not step out of the house with wet or oily hair.

• Do not tie your hair when it is still wet.

• You may use a hair sunscreen while going out in the sun to protect your hair from any sun damage.

• Condition your hair every time after shampooing.

Let us know in the comments section below if you liked the hairstyles and what more do you want us to write on.