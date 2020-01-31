Shilpa Shetty And Shamita Shetty Look Traditionally Perfect In Their Ethnic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood's one of the most versatile actresses, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has one of the best fashion games. From ethnics to western, the gorgeous diva has been making stunning statements and giving goals to all the fashionable ladies in the town. In fact, her Instagram feed is quite inspiring as it is full of her perfect fitness videos and her fashion shoots. Her sister, Shamita Shetty is equally fashionable and sometimes Shamita also leaves her sister behind, when it comes to dressing up.

Recently, the Shetty sisters took to their Instagram handle to share pictures with their familly members. They were dressed in traditional outfits. While Shilpa was dressed to impress in a fuchsia pink silk sari, Shamita looked graceful in her red suit. They were a picture of elegance in their outfits and the actresses just took our breath away. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles.

So, Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a hand-woven banarasi silk sari, which came from the label Ekaya. Her sari was accentuated by golden bird motifs and featured striped detailing on the pallu. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with half-sleeved V-shaped neckline plain blouse. The diva upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and bangle from Anmol Jewellers.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, tiny bindi, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her highlighted tresses into a bun and adorned it with mogra.

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty wore a red suit that was collared and full-sleeved and she paired it with complementing churidaar pyjamis. Her kurta was enhanced by intricate gold-toned motifs on the neckline area. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis and accentuated her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the puffed bun rounded out Shamita's traditional look.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Shilpa Shetty's banarasi silk sari and Shamita Shetty's elaborate red suit.