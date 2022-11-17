Just In
- 36 min ago If Your Makeup Products Have These Six Ingredients, It's Time To Ditch It!
- 2 hrs ago Ananya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- 2 hrs ago The Right Temperature To Take A Shower In, For Glowing Skin
- 3 hrs ago Selfies And Your Mental Health: The Downsides Of Phantom Vibration Syndrome, Especially In Kids
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Violence Erupts Between Shalin Bhanott And MC Stan; The Latter Tries To Hit Shalin With A Vase!!
- Technology Realme 10 Pro With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108MP Camera Goes Official: Better Than Realme 9 Pro?
- Sports Ace poker players Muskan Sethi, Abhishek Goindi join PokerBaazi as game ambassadors for its Team Pro
- Education AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Result Tomorrow At aaccc.gov.in; Get Steps To Download Here
- News Vistara to be merged with Air India as Tata Group finalises deal with SIA
- Finance Medi Assist Acquires Majority Stake In UK-based ‘Mayfair We Care’
- Automobiles Suzuki MotoGP Motorcycles Slated To Be Destroyed After Team Withdraws From MotoGP
- Travel Mayor Island - One Of The Best Snorkelling Places In the World
Shanaya Kapoor’s Sequin Modern Saree Avatar Is What You Need For A Wedding, Pics
The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor has been slaying many sartorial looks like a style pro! Modern, western, fusion...you name it, the diva has been giving major style lessons for everyone who is after elevating their personal style the right way! Now that the official wedding season has commenced, Shanaya dropped in another gorgeous look that's obviously nothing less than stunning! Ms. Kapoor clad in a sequin pre-stitched saree gave a perfect fashion inspiration for a wedding look!
Image: Instagram
Get a cue from Shanaya Kapoor's designer modern saree that makes a perfect choice for getting occasion-ready:
Image: Instagram
Before we decode Shanaya's chic saree avatar, let's talk about modern saree trends a bit. Most designer sarees are crafted and designed with lightweight fabrics like chiffon, and georgette and feature delectable pastels as well as bold hues. But what makes the modern sarees more impressive is the detailed work on the same. The intricate border or bead or sequin work across the six-yards is definitely the selling point of any modern saree!
Shanaya Kapoor oozed glamour and panache in a lilac modern saree from the shelves of the most celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani from the Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection - Painterly Dreams. The signature concept saree featured a very modern, weightless, and sculpted look.
The pastel-hued saree featured sequins and crystal work all over that added shine and glamour to her look. The sculpted pre-stitched saree was designed with a flowy trail and a cascading silhouette. Shanaya paired the pastel saree with the sequin embroidered bodysuit top that showcased crystal detailing.
Image: Instagram
To elevate the chic saree look, Shanaya opted for minimal yet striking jewellery. She ditched the usual neckpiece or jewellery set and simply opted for stone-studded drop-style statement earrings. The chosen jewellery helped elevate the modern saree avatar! The style takeaway from Shanaya is that you must opt for minimal yet curated jewellery pieces to accentuate the detailed work outfit!
Image: Instagram
The young diva looked ethereal in a glossy makeup look that comprised neutral eye shadow, thick liner, curly lashes, glossy cheeks, and highlighted brows. She styled her lovely tresses in a middle-parted sleek open hairdo.
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeElle Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and More Shine On The Black Carpet
- fashionBest Tips To Detox Your Wardrobe
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding
- bollywood wardrobeRanveer Singh’s Ultimate Style Guide To Ace Floral Print For Men
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Silver Holographic Dress Makes For Perfect Chic Casual Fashion! PICS
- womenTaylor Swift’s Bejewelled Bodysuit Dress At MTV EMA 2022 Defines Fine Artistry! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Neon Cut-Out Dress Is All About Embracing Dramatic Fashion, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone's Red Pantsuit Serves As A Style Guide For Power Dressing: PICS!
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Ace The Blazer Fashion Like B-Town Boss Ladies
- women7 Clever Ways To Reuse Your Old Sarees