Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Her Casual Attire In The Coolest Way And We Can’t Get Enough Of It! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been mesmerising us with her stunning looks in gorgeous outfits. Recently, filmmaker and father Sanjay shared a couple of pictures of Shanaya from her recent photoshoot, where she was seen sporting a super cool casual outfit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Shanaya Kapoor donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline white bralette and paired it with low-waist black bottoms. She layered her bralette with a cuff-sleeved chain-detailed mustard jacket in the coolest way. Her jacket was accentuated by light blue and white-hued striped detailing. Shanaya ditched all kinds of accessories.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. The young budding fashionista left all her tresses loose.

We really liked the way Shanaya Kapoor pulled off her casual attire and no doubt her fashion is definitely getting better day by day. What do you think about it? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjay Kapoor

