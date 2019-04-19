ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shamita Shetty's Latest Dress Is Breezy And About Floral Burst

    By
    |
    Shamita Shetty Fashion

    Shamita Shetty's latest attire was a proof that she has upped her fashion game. She wore a dress that we thought is a must-wear on a hot and humid day. The dress was breezy and perfect for a weekend outing with friends. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which completely caught our attention.

    So, Shamita wore an off-shouldered dress with flared sleeves. Her short dress was an ideal summer wear with a flared silhouette and floral accents. Shamita's dress was splashed in blue colour and accentuated by pink floral accents, which we felt made for a cheerful combination. Yes, her dress certainly exuded soothing vibes.

    Shamita Shetty Style

    The actress paired her lovely dress with dark blue-hued ballerinas, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and dark frames. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was light but the side-swept wavy hairdo was what spruced up her avatar. Shamita looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: shamita shetty celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue