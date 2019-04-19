TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shamita Shetty's Latest Dress Is Breezy And About Floral Burst
Shamita Shetty's latest attire was a proof that she has upped her fashion game. She wore a dress that we thought is a must-wear on a hot and humid day. The dress was breezy and perfect for a weekend outing with friends. Let's decode her ensemble and look, which completely caught our attention.
So, Shamita wore an off-shouldered dress with flared sleeves. Her short dress was an ideal summer wear with a flared silhouette and floral accents. Shamita's dress was splashed in blue colour and accentuated by pink floral accents, which we felt made for a cheerful combination. Yes, her dress certainly exuded soothing vibes.
The actress paired her lovely dress with dark blue-hued ballerinas, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a classy watch and dark frames. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was light but the side-swept wavy hairdo was what spruced up her avatar. Shamita looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.