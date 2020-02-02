Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: The Top 5 Cool Outfits Of Mohabbatein Actress

ENGLISH

    Shamita Shetty is very fashionable and keeps on inspiring us with her fashion sense. She recently impressed us with her fashion game at a wedding, where she posed with her mother and sister, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress wore a red traditional churidaar suit, which looked great on her. However, apart from traditional outfits, Shamita has some cool fashion tips for us too. Her wardrobe is lit with sassy and cool outfits and her Instagram feed is a proof of that. Born on 2 February, 1979, here are some amazing and cool fashion outfits of Shamita Shetty's that we have decoded for you on her birthday.

    Array

    Shamita Shetty's White Kurta And Pyjama

    Shamita Shetty looked gorgeous in a white kurta and pyjama. The Mohabbatein actress inspired stylishly and looked awesome in her old-fashioned number. Surrounded by lush greenery, Shamita looked contemplative in her all-white outfit, which we so loved. She kept her jewellery game light and the makeup was nude-toned and fresh too. The wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Shamita Shetty's Fusion Outfit

    With her hands in the pocket, Shamita Shetty looked super awesome in her fusion outfit, which she wore for an event. Her outfit was designed by Payal Singhal and it consisted of an embellished top that was collared and a wrapped matte grey flared bottoms. The hem of her bottoms featured subtle sparkly details and she teamed her ensemble with glittering gold-toned juttis. Her exquisite drop earrings came from Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and the middle-parted bun completed her on-duty look.

    Array

    Shamita Shetty's Dramatic Pantsuit

    For Vogue Beauty Awards recently, Shamita Shetty flaunted pantsuit fashion. Her pantsuit came from House of CB and it consisted of a metallic-toned structured jacket and matching pants. Her jacket was accentuated by an Outhouse brooch but it was the feathery detail that elevated her attire look. The transparent heels from Public Desire went well with her outfit. Her chic rings were from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The ponytail rounded out her glam avatar.

    Array

    Shamita Shetty's Comfy Dress

    This dress of Shamita Shetty's was pure goals and something that even shy girls could flaunt. It looked like an eco-friendly number with soothing hue. Her dress was enhanced by an abstract print in black and came from the label, Heimat. It was a flared number, which Shamita paired it with sports shoes. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. We totally loved this look of Shamita's.

    Array

    Shamita Shetty's Top And Jeans

    Shamita Shetty played with classics recently and paired her white top with blue jeans. It was a simple number, which consisted of a white crop top and blue distressed jeans. The actress paired her ensemble with patterned blue and red pencil heels. She kept her look accessory-free and the makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The long tresses completed her look.

    So, what do you think about Shamita Shetty's outfits?

    Happy Birthday, Shamita Shetty!

    Photos Credit: Shamita Shetty's Instagram

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
