Shamita Shetty Had A Stylish Birthday Bash With Sister Shilpa

Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday yesterday with sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other friends at Olive in Bandra.

Shilpa shared some adorable pictures of them with the birthday girl who looked pretty and stylish at the same time. Shamita was wearing a strapless pink dress, which turned on her prettier and sexier attitude.

Shilpa too did not leave her style book less pretty, while wearing a grey dress with a plunging neckline. While the younger sister turned brighter with her style statement, Shilpa preferred to keep the look paler and simpler.

Both of them carried the same hairstyle and looked quite beautiful.