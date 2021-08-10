Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Dress Or Divya Agarwal’s Trousers Set; Whose Outfit Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bigg Boss is back! And with Karan Johar as the new host of the season 15, this edition of Bigg Boss has taken an exciting start. There are a number of contestants in the show but Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal already have our attention with not only their performance so far but also their fashion game. Yes, Bigg Boss is quite a platform for flaunting the best in fashion and these two actresses gave us amazing stay-at-home fashion goals. While Shamita, who is sister of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, made a strong case for dresses, Divya won us with her trousers set that seemed totally comfy. Both were eye-catching outfits and we have decoded their outfits for some major fashion inspiration.

Speaking about Shamita Shetty first, the actress gained attention as with season 15, she is the contestant for the second time in Bigg Boss. Styled by Mohit Rai, she wore a one-shouldered dress with puffed sleeves and chikankari detailing. Her dress was splashed in purple hue and it came from the label, Trisara. The dress was structured and featured a knotted belt. She paired her dress with a pair of loafers that were enhanced by dotted patterns. Her shoes came from the label, Melissa India. Shamita kept her makeup light and minimal, and only upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and complementing eye makeup. The side-swept highlighted tresses spruced up her avatar. She completed her look with a pair of hoops that went well with her attire. Her jewellery came from the label, Soni Sapphire.

Divya Agarwal, who starred in Cartel recently, flaunted a vibrant loungewear. She looked impressive in her attire that was marked by aqua-blue and bright orange colours. Styled by Victor Robinson, she wore an attire that was full-sleeved with overlapping knotted detail. Her top was orange-hued with a pink and blue floral border. The sleeves of her top were blue-hued with floral accents in multi-colours. She teamed her robe-style top with a pair of ankle-length flared trousers that were orange in colour and featured red-toned prints. The outfit was from the label, The Boozy Button and Divya paired her ensemble with beige-hued sandals, which upped her look. She also wore hoops but her hoops were large in size. As for makeup, it was marked by matte tones with mauve-pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The side-swept sleek completed her look.

They both looked awesome but whose outfit idea did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.