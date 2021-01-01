On Vidya Balan’s Birthday, Her 3 Pretty Sarees From 2020 Fashion Wardrobe That You Would Love To Slay In 2021 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 1 January 1979, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has never failed to impress us with her ethereal looks. Be it suit or lehenga or saree, the diva has mastered the art of nailing ethnic outfits with utmost elegance and style. Her saree looks are what we are absolutely a fan of. Last year, we have seen her flaunting different lovely sarees and giving us major fashion inspiration. As the Shakuntala Devi actress turned a year older today, we have picked 3 pretty sarees from her 2020 wardrobe that you would love to slay in 2021. Take a look.

Vidya Balan In A Multicolour Saree

Vidya Balan sported a black saree, which was accentuated by khaki and blue coloured broad border with subtle black and white striped patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style that featured pink, purple, red, and green accents. The Mission Mangal actress' saree came from the label Injiri and she teamed her saree with a half-sleeved crew-neck green-hued blouse that had tiny white dotted prints. Vidya Balan pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. She wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

Vidya Balan In A Red Printed Saree

On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, Vidya Balan was decked up in a light-red hued saree, which was accentuated by subtle square-shaped patterns and golden and purple border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Kahaani actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it up with a half-sleeved red blouse that had intricate golden patterns embedded on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a pair of pretty jhumkis and ring by Preeti Mohan. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat braided bun and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and red lip tint.

Vidya Balan In A White And Yellow Saree

Vidya Balan flaunted a plain white saree, which was accentuated by thick yellow stripe and thin green stripe at the border. Her saree also featured a lovely black-hued face sketch at the side. Her saree came from Nandi Dimps and she draped the floor-touching pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress teamed her saree with a half-sleeved bright-yellow blouse and she upped her look with three-layered metallic neckpiece. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these sarees of Vidya Balan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan!

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan