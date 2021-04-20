Rubina Dilaik’s Sky-Blue Floral Pantsuit And Pastel Blue Dress Are Sure To Drive Away Your Tuesday Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular Indian Television actress Rubina Dilaik has been winning the internet with her stunning pictures ever since she has won the Bigg Boss 13 title. She is often seen giving glimpses of her fashionable looks on Instagram. Recently, the Shakti actress flaunted two different outfits in blue shades from her closet. One was a sky-blue floral pantsuit while the other was a pastel-blue quirky dress. So, let us take a close look at her both attires as it will surely drive away your Tuesday blues.

Rubina Dilaik In A Sky-Blue Floral Pantsuit

Rubina Dilaik flaunted a sky-blue three-piece pantsuit by Ranbir Mukherjee, which was accentuated by red and yellow blossoming floral patterns. Her suit consisted of a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline crop top, high-waist matching pants, and same-patterned blazer. Styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah, the Chotti Bahu actress completed her look with a pair of stylish yellow flip flops. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet and a wrist watch. Rubina let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, light-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Rubina Dilaik In A Pastel-Blue Quirky Dress

Rubina Dilaik was decked up in a full-sleeved wide-collar pastel-blue mini dress by Shalini Rathod, which was accentuated by multi-hued quirky prints. Her dress was off-shoulder from one side and featured asymmetrical cut border. Styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah, the Jeannie Aur Juju actress teamed her dress with a pair of blue high heels and upped her look with a gold-toned wrist watch and rings. She let loose her side-parted tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, black winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits and looks of Rubina Dilaik? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram