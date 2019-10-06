Durga Puja 2019: Deepika Padukone And Other Leading Divas Inspire Us With Their Sari Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Come Durga Puja and we are thinking saris, isn't it? This festival inspire us to invest in saris. However, for this Durga Puja, we recommend you to look beyond those classic saris and instead drape something class apart. If you want some ideas, let these Bollywood divas inspire you with their sari looks. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here are divas in stunning saris.

Deepika Padukone

If you want to look regal for Durga Puja celebrations, choose Deepika Padukone's red Sabyasachi sari. She draped this sari gracefully for Akash Ambani's wedding and her sari was accentuated by floral accents and intricate threadwork. The sari had an old-fashioned touch and she teamed her sari with a matching blouse. Deepika notched up her look with a royal pearl raani haar and an exquisite choker, which came with a brooch. She accessorised her look with floral studs and a delicate ring. The makeup had a bronzer effect and was lit up by winged eye liner and matte red lip shade. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma

However, if you want to have some embellished fun then drape a sari like that of Anushka Sharma's. Her sari was by Sabyasachi and she wore it for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' reception. Her sari was enhanced by French knots, hand-cut brass sequins, and crystals. The Sultan actress her sepia-tinted sea-foam sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. Anushka accessorised her look with emerald and diamond choker, which also came from Sabyasachi Fine & Heritage Jewelry. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and ponytail.

Katrina Kaif

If you want to keep it minimal, understated, and still festive, opt for Katrina Kaif's Sabyasachi sari. She wore this sari for Bharat promotions and it was a lightweight number with sheer net fabric and floral accents. It was a black and white sari and she paired it with a matching black sleeveless blouse. She upped her look with classy earrings, which came from Sabyasachi Fine & Heritage Jewelry. A black bind, light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl spruced up her avatar. The sleek tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut

At the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a golden handloom silk sari. Her sari was understated and elegant and she teamed it with a rust golden sleeveless blouse. For Durga Puja 2019, we recommend you drape this sari because of the hue. Kangana paired her sari with silver juttis and notched up her look with a statement choker and delicate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by dewy tones and matte pink lip shade. The curly hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Not all of you might want to wear those quintessential traditional saris. If you are one of those, who want to experiment with saris then take inspiration from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. She wore this floral blue sari with silver zari border and paired it with a purple top. Her sari was from Neeru's. Sonam Kapoor spruced up her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which included a choker and earrings. Her jewellery was from Amrapali. The actress paired her ensemble with silver embellished sandals. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's multi-hued vibrant sari is the ultimate number for this Durga Puja. The Gully Boy actress impressed us with her Tarun Tahiliani sari that was notched up by vibrant pink and green hues. Her sari was accentuated by myriad patterns and she teamed it with a complementing blouse that was enhanced by red hue and golden motifs. The pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and eye shadow upped her look. We absolutely loved that floral green maangtikka and she wrapped up her avatar with a ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You can also try a vintage look with cat-eyed frames touch for this Durga Puja. If vintage is the mood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas should be your style inspiration. The diva was spotted at the airport in a bluish-green sari with Nick Jonas. Her sari was notched up by glittery accents and she teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She wore traditional wedding jewellery, which included a mangalsutra and red and white bangles. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

So, whose sari would you want to pick for this Durga Puja? Let us know that in the comment section.