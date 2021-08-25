Just In
Your Minimal Saree Goals Ft. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari And Vidya Balan
Recently, Vidya Balan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gave us understated saree goals and looked elegant in their respective outfits. Both were styled by Who Wore What When, and their styling was done minimally. The makeup looks were impressive and we have decoded their outfits and looks for some major saree inspiration.
Photographer Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Polka-Dotted Saree
For the promotions of Ankaahi Kahaniya, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wore a saree that came from the label, House of Urrmi. She draped a beige mul-black polka-dotted saree and exuded retro vibes. With beige as the base colour, her impeccably-draped saree was accentuated by black-toned polka-dots and she paired it with a half-sleeved black blouse that contrasted her saree. She wore heavy silver bangles, a sleek choker and a cocktail ring. Her jewellery came from the label, The Silverstreak. The makeup was highlighted by brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl with nude-gold eye shadow. She also wore a tiny black bindi to accentuate her style quotient. The curly tresses completed her look.
Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur
Vidya Balan's Linen Saree
Vidya Balan also looked amazing in her linen saree that was designed by Anavila Misra. Draped beautifully, her saree was enhanced by checked patterns in the shades of brown and she paired it with a half-sleeved purple blouse that contrasted her saree. The Sherni actress wore heavy silver and gemstone jewellery that included statement floral-cut rings and danglers. Her jewellery came from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-pink eye shadow. The middle-parted neat bun rounded out her avatar.
So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.