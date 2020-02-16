Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: Sara Ali Khan’s Gorgeous Outfits Are Perfect For Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan was the showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in New Delhi. The Love Aaj Kal (2020) actress walked the ramp in two stunning outfits that captured the essence of wedding and festivities in India. While her one ensemble was an absolute classic number, the other one was totally dramatic and contemporary. So, let's decode her two outfits.

Sara Ali Khan's Pink Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan graced the ramp for the designer duo in a pretty pink lehenga that was elaborate and perfect for weddings. It was a gorgeous number that consisted of an intricately-done pink blouse and a flared skirt that was accentuated by golden-toned embellished motifs. However, more than the attire, we loved her dupatta, which partly covered her hairdo. The dupatta was meticulously embroidered and spruced up her look. The jewellery game was light and minimal, and the makeup was marked by pink touches.

Sara Ali Khan's Dramatic Separates

The actress looked radiant in her separates that were dramatic and intricately patterned. Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse that featured statement bouffant ruffled sleeves. The skirt was structured and enhanced by intricate work in silver thread. Her brown-hued attire was definitely a cross between modern and traditional. Her neckpiece and jewelled tones also notched up her look. The makeup was light with pink lip shade and the bun hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, which attire of Sara Ali Khan's did you like more? Let us know that.