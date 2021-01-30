Just In
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, And Ananya Panday Have Tropical-Perfect Resort Wear Goals For Us
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday definitely gave us beach vacation goals but also inspired us fashionably. The three divas flaunted resort wear with their tropical-perfect stylish separates. Their outfits were patterned and we have decoded their looks for you.
Sara Ali Khan's Multi-Patterned Co-ord Set
Soaking up the sun, Sara Ali Khan flaunted her multi-hued co-ord set, which was designed by Shivan & Narresh. Her ensemble consisted of a bikini top and a long skirt with a slit. Her outfit came from the Kurt collection of the designer duo and the sparkling kaleidoscopic separates were truly psychedelic. This was one of the most eye-catching outfits of this month and Sara looked amazing in her attire. She upped her look with a light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
Shanaya Kapoor's Yellow Floral Separates
Shanaya Kapoor looked super stunning in her separates, which were designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her chiffon yellow separates featured a knotted and plunging-neckline blouse with puffed sleeves and a skirt. The attire was accentuated by subtle floral patterns and bold zebra prints. Shanaya also carried a signature Louis Vuitton box purse with her. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses completed her look.
Ananya Panday's Colourful Separates
Ananya Panday was all-cheerful as she posed for the camera. She wore a cute co-ord set that consisted of a ruffled blouse with flared sleeves and a matching skirt. Her ensemble was enhanced by multi-hued floral accents. While the bodice of her outfit was gathered, the skirt was layered. She looked amazing in her ensemble and her makeup was accentuated by pink hue. The tresses were wind-swept and she wrapped up her look with a straw hat.
So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram