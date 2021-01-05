Ananya Panday’s Vacation Diary Features Stunning Fashion Moments Of The Diva; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Khaali Peeli actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are enjoying their beach vacation at Maldives these days. The two have been posting pictures from their trip on their respective Instagram feeds. While Ishaan has been mostly posting pictures of him swimming in the sea, Ananya Panday, who is known for her peppy fashion sense, is keeping us updated with her fashionable looks. The actress gave us stunning fashion moments from her trip and we have decoded her fashionable looks for all the young ladies looking forward to travelling to a tropical island.

Ananya Panday's Ruffled Separates

Ananya Panday looked cute as ever in her ruffled separates and gave us a major travel fashion goal with this dress of hers. Her vibrant attire consisted of a sleeveless flared-sleeves blouse and a matching skirt with lace trimmings. The outfit was accentuated by pink and blue floral splash, which made the outfit look so bright and cheerful in the oceanic backdrop. Her makeup was fresh and natural with light-pink lip shade and the tresses were wind-swept. The straw hat completed her look.

Ananya Panday's Orange And Yellow Dress

Posed to perfection on a wooden deck, Ananya Panday looked pretty in her orange and yellow dress, which we thought was an ideal number for sunset parties at the beach. She wore an off-shouldered bodycon dress that was enhanced by orange and yellow stripes. It was a stunning dress and Ananya teamed it with embellished sandals. She accessorised her look with a dainty pearl neckpiece. The side-swept tresses notched up her style game.

Ananya Panday's Floral Bikini

Ananya Panday exuded cool vibes with her floral bikini set that we so loved. The actress wore a striking bikini, which featured a sunflower-shaped bikini top with yellow petals and black-hued bud. The bikini bottom was highlighted by yellow sunflower, purple floral accents, and green leaves. She spruced up her look with a pair of cat-eyed frames. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the wind-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Ananya Panday's Colour-Blocked Separates

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous as ever in her colour-blocked separates. She wore a cropped white top that was off-shouldered and paired her top with pants that were splashed in the shade of blue and white. It was a stunning combination and Ananya wore sandals that went well with her look. She upped her look with heart-shaped earrings, which notched up her look. The makeup was highlighted by dewy touches with glossy-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The impeccable hairdo completed her look.

So, which fashionable look of Ananya Panday's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram