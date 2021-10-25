Sara Ali Khan’s Poppy Mango Outfit And Sanya Malhotra’s Moss-Green Lehenga: The Outfits For Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Are you planning your outfit well in advance for a wedding that you will be attending soon and want some vibrant traditional options? In that case, we have curated two ethnic outfits for you that were sported by Sara Ali Khan and Sanya Malhotra recently. While Sara opted for an orange sharara set, Sanya Malhotra went for a moss-green lehenga set. So, let's talk about their ethnic looks for some major wedding-wear inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan's Orange Sharara

For the jewellery label, TBZ - The Original, Sara Ali Khan was decked up in an orange sharara set that were designed by Arpita Mehta. She wore the designer's Poppy Mango sharara that was accentuated by leaf patterns. The blouse was hand-embroidered with intricate embellished accents and the cape was detailed with mirror and cowrie-shell. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan upped her look with delicate jewellery that included earrings and rings. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. On a mehendi or sangeet day, a sharara set like Sara Ali Khan's is what would make you look lively and a class apart.

Sanya Malhotra's Moss-Green Lehenga Set

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanya Malhotra wore a moss-green lehenga set that featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, a flared skirt, and a complementing dupatta. Her ensemble was accentuated by embroidered floral accents that were subtly-done and meticulous mirror-work. The border was heavy and she teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta. Her attire came from the label, Vvani by Vani Vats. The elaborate danglers and a delicate maangtikka were on-point and her jewellery came from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was marked by pinkish-brown lip shade, contoured cheekbones with orange tint, and sun-kissed orangish-pink eye shadow that blended with the look. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. So, if you are planning on gracing the main wedding function or reception, this is the ensemble that you can sport.

So, whose outfit look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram