Sara Ali Khan's Maxi Dress Is Flowy And Perfect For A Fun Shopping Outing

By
Sara Ali Khan fashion

Sara Ali Khan is not the one to go running after trends. She has her own individualistic style, which is understated and elegant. Sara likes to keep it simple and comfortable, and also she has a strong liking for the colour white. Yes, we have noticed Sara donning white on many occasions such as the recent one.

The budding actress graced an event in New Delhi and looked spectacular. Her pristine ivory dress was like a balm to the eyes. It was a comfortable dress, enhanced by a breathable fabric and flowy silhouette. Sara's dress was actually perfect for a shopping spree, tropical vacay, but it also made for a classy party number.

Sara Ali Khan style

Her V-neck maxi dress was designed by Varun and Nidhika. It featured a tight bodice, which was accentuated by intricate details. The remaining part of her attire was flared and highlighted by floral prints and sheer fabric. It was a sleeveless dress and was every inch twirl-worthy. Sara teamed her dress with embellished golden juttis and ethnic hoop earrings.

Sara's makeup was minimal and highlighted by light pink touches. She left her long tresses loose and her radiant smile rounded off her western look.

Sara Ali Khan dresses

So, how did you find her attire? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sara ali khan
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
