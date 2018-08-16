Subscribe to Boldsky
Sara Ali Khan Proves That Her Fashion Is Classy With This Elegant Nature-Inspired Dress

Sara Ali Khan, for sure, knows how to look different. Among all the star kids, she is not the one who plays by the rules or the trends. You can see her stepping out in a humble salwar kameez and sporting make-up free look. Sara Ali Khan's fashion is not very glamorous, it is actually very sorted and well thought-out.

So, recently at Manish Malhotra's house party, the actress stepped out in a Ted Baker dress, which was sophisticated and had no frills and ruffles. It was a grey-coloured dress and so once again, we got to see Sara in a muted-toned attire. Previously, we were blown away by her earthy-hued lehenga at Manish Malhotra's fashion show.

Sara's dress featured a simple round-neck and the bodice was very structured but it took a flared and pleated turn with the skirt. Her dress got beautifully accentuated by the floral and nature-inspired pattern. The colours incorporated on the prints were subtle pink, sky blue, and pastel green, and so there was nothing overwhelming about the prints. In fact, the birds and flower patterns blended well with the background grey.

Sara carried an eye-catching floral-printed Gucci sling bag with her and she also notched up her look with pointed grey-hued heels.

Sara's attire was very soothing to the eyes. We are sure of the fact that she is soon going to be a fashion icon.

