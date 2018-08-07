Subscribe to Boldsky
Yay! Sara Ali Khan Can Make Wardrobe Basics Look Awesome

By
Sara Ali Khan fashion

Unlike her contemporaries, Sara Ali Khan underplays a lot. She is not always decked up and sometimes believes in keeping it simple. Though a royalty, Sara at times, even dresses up like a commoner and surprises us. So, recently, she toned down her glam avatar and instead opted for a very believable look.

Sara was spotted in a traditional suit and she looked quite amazing. She wore a sleeveless kurti and teamed it with a pyjami. Yes, Sara's kurti was plain and dipped in sky blue colour. And her body-hugging kurti was also adorned with light yellow-hued floral accents.

Sara Ali Khan style

The 'Simbaa' actress also paired her kurti with plain green-coloured pyjami and you won't believe but she rounded off her attire with a totally different colour. Sara contrasted her outfit with a brown-hued light dupatta and she managed to look awesome as ever. Well, we got to admit that she is one of the rarest stars, who can slip into just about anything and still look beautiful. And didn't she just prove this to us right now?

Sara Ali Khan traditional looks

Sara accessorised her look with neon green bangles and didn't wear any makeup. Even her hairdo was slightly messy but her attitude and confidence was pretty inspiring. She showed us that no matter what you wear, you can look kickass with the right attitude.

Sara Ali Khan is clearly mesmerising us and she is definitely a girl with oodles of fashion sense and guts.

