Was Sara Ali Khan's Ethnic Outfit Better Than Janhvi Kapoor's At Manish Malhotra's Fashion Show?

By
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

So, who looked more stunning? Was it Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan or late Sridevi's little one Janhvi Kapoor? They were both present at Manish Malhotra's fashion show and sported traditional avatars. The show had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif gracing the ramp as showstoppers, while Sara and Janhvi were present to support Manish Malhotra.

We have all learnt by now that both the budding starlets have a distinctive fashion sense and normally look spectacular. However, this time, we found one diva looking slightly better than another. We will reveal it later in the story but for now let's decode what were the hits and misses in their respective ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan fashion

Sara's lehenga was a lot unconventional in more than one way. First, it was the overall look that totally stunned us and then it was the colour used. With this lehenga, Sara dispelled the misconception that bridal lehengas have to be only vibrant. Her lehenga was muted-toned and dark grey coloured, and we found it amazing. It was structural and she teamed her corset blouse with a symmetrical skirt that was heavily accentuated by golden-hued floral patterns.

Sara Ali Khan traditional looks

Her dupatta was also draped differently, and it seemed to cover her blouse. It truly gave a shrug-like effect. She teamed her look with sleek golden danglers and her makeup was marked by heavy kohl and pink lipshade.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Coming to Janhvi, the 'Dhadak' star sported a Manish Malhotra outfit. And this time too, she sported separates. Janhvi wore a silver-hued cropped blouse that was sheer and intricately embellished. Her blouse was rather bold and adorned with unicorn-inspired embroidery that we thought was just mind-blowing. She teamed her attire with a royal blue coloured skirt that featured nature-inspired and fauna patterns. Yes, the actress looked absolutely mystical.

Janhvi gave her look a romantic touch by side-sweeping her wavy tresses and her makeup was also highlighted by smoky kohl and soft red lip shade. She wore chic danglers to round off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak

Well, it was difficult for us to give the verdict as they both looked ravishing. We loved Janhvi's blouse more than Sara's but then we admired Sara for taking such a risk and pulling it off too with so much aplomb.

So, this time, we thought Sara Ali Khan looked a shade more awesome than Janhvi Kapoor. But you can disagree with us on that and give us your views in the comments section.

