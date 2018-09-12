Sara Ali Khan Or Kiara Advani: Whose Salwar Kameez Look Charmed Us More?

You know what is in vogue when two B-town celebs flaunt the same style. So, this time, it was Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani, who made us realise that salwar suit is classic for a reason. They wore spotted in humble salwar kameezes in two different locations. While Sara was papped at a cafe in Bandra, Kiara was clicked at the airport.

Sara- the budding actress, has quite an affinity for white salwar kameez and she wore one of her favourite items from the wardrobe. We thought she repeated her outfit as well. Her salwar kameez featured a full-sleeved short kurta, which was sheer and enhanced by subtle prints. The actress paired it with a simple salwar and wore embellished jootis to round off her look.

Her dupatta was plain and light and she had draped it so casually. Her side-swept tresses and natural makeup rounded off her look.

Kiara, on the other hand, celebrated the Lucknowi chikankari work by sporting a long, breezy kurta, accentuated by fine hand embroidery. Her sleeves were sheer and featured light prints. Kiara teamed her kurta with palazzos and vibrant jootis. She wore ethnic jhumkis to spruce up her look. Her long sleek tresses notched up her look.

Well, Sara did look pretty but we liked Kiara Advani's look and attire more?