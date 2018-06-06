Subscribe to Boldsky
Yay! Sara Ali Khan Just Gave The Airport Look A Desi Touch

By Devika
Sara Ali Khan fashion

Are Bollywood airport looks all about western outfits? Think twice before answering because this budding starlet had us redefining our definition of airport looks.

She is not even a movie old now and this diva is already giving a style competition to names like Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja. Yes, Saif's pretty daughter, Sara Ali Khan is all bold and beautiful and our budding fashionista.

The actress, who has started shooting for 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh, stepped out of the car in a traditional attire and, well obviously, she got papped. Sara was a delight in an all-white ensemble. She looked beautiful AF in an embroidered ivory kurti, which she paired with matching palazzo pants and a white dupatta with golden borders.

Sara Ali Khan fashion

Sara teamed her look with golden embellished flat sandals, which was a great choice, as it accentuated her divine avatar. This very gorgeous young lady left her straight hair loose and we absolutely thought that with her awesome styling, she looked very hot. She only sported white studs and had us falling head over heels in love with her.

Also, she kept her makeup natural and the soft pink lip shade was 'wow'. Now, don't you all want to look like this at the moment? We certainly do! Let us know how you found Sara's ethnic look in the comments section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 13:49 [IST]
