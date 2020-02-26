Just In
Sara Ali Khan Gives A Daily-Wear Fashion Goal With Her Comfy Black Tracksuit
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is all set to hit the theatres on 1 May 2020. Just a couple of days ago, the stars wrapped up the shoot and soon they will be seen flaunting their fashionable outfits at the promotional rounds. Yesterday, Sara was spotted outside her co-star Varun Dhawan's office in a black tracksuit. Though the outfit was casual but it looked comfy and perfect as daily wear. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
Sara Ali Khan donned a half-sleeved round-collar black tee that featured the name of the brand Puma in white hue. It was a crop tee, which she paired with matching bottoms. Her track pants featured white stripes on both sides. The Love Aaj Kal actress completed her look with colourful flip flops and accessorised her look with a silver-toned bangle.
On the makeup front, minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled thick brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sara Ali Khan also wore black spectacles, which suited her look. She left her mid-parted tresses loose.
So, what do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.