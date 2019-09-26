Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, And Other Best Dressed Celebs From Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. The actress won the Fresh Face (Female) at the beauty awards and she upped her fashion game for the glittering occasion. The actress wore a Shriya Som's ruffled and lace dress that was asymmetrical and marked by sheer accents. She wore minimal and chic jewellery from the Kaj Fine Jewellery. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The waves-like backcombed tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait also made a stunning entry at the Vogue Beauty Awards. She wore a gown by Pallavi Mohan that was splashed in the shades of grey and was characterised by feathery accents. Her deep neckline dress was also belted and had a thigh-high slit. She paired her ensemble with Louboutin sandals. Her accessories of the night included sassy rings and the signature nose stud. The makeup was nude-toned and the wavy bob tresses completed her look.

Radhika Apte Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Radhika Apte slayed it in Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna dress that was sleeveless andi intricately sequinned. Her ensemble featured a plunging neckline and overlapping details with a front slit. It was a dazzling attire and Radhika paired it with complementing pumps. The wine red lip shade accentuated her look and the she wrapped up her party avatar with an impeccable bun.

Tahira Kashyap Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap donned a Shehla Khan number that was pretty bold but she looked beautiful. Tahira won the Beauty Warrior of the Year award and her dress encapsulated the warrior spirit. Splashed in black hue, her one-shoulder dress was ruffled and featured a small sheer cape. She paired it with multi-hued Louboutin pumps. She wore stunning ear cuffs from Gehna Jewellers and her chic rings came from Kaj Fine Jewellery, Curio Cottage and Farah Khan's eponymous label. Tahira was styled by Aastha Sharma and her makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and short tousled hairdo completed her look.

Shahid Kapoor When it come to male celebs, Shahid Kapoor wowed us the most. The Padmaavat actor looked fabulous in his glamourous outfit that was by Amit Aggarwal. Well, he definitely gave discerning men some fashion goals to look forward to. His moulded menswear jacket came from the designer's latest Lumen Couture 2019 collection. He teamed it with tailored pants and a sculptural dazzling inner, which was something so refreshing. He wore intricately-done loafers that were from Shutiq. Shahid Kapoor won the Man of the Decade award.

Sonali Bendre Behl Sonali Bendre was a picture of elegance at the last night sparkling event that honoured the best in beauty. She accepted the Beauty Warrior of the Year award and wore a Rebecca Wallace gown that was beautifully embellished and featured tailored full sleeves. It was a timeless number with textural details and a front slit. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she paired her gown with black sandals. Her statement earrings were also worth investing in. The makeup was marked by matte lip shade and the vintage hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Kirti Kulhari Kirti Kulhari was in black and white western suit that was stylish and by the label, AOC (Absence of Colour). It was one of the sassiest ensembles of the evening and we are glad that Mission Mangal actress gave us something beyond dresses. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her attire was structured and she paired it with a complementing bralette from Hunkemöller. The pointed glittering Louboutin sandals went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with studs from Anmol and her classy ring came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned and the bob hairdo completed her stylish avatar.

Alia Bhatt Unlike last time at IIFA Awards 2019, this time Alia Bhatt made a radiant entry and surprised us with her flowy and sparkling number. She wore a dress that was by Michael Costello, which was a draped number with an overlapping detail. Her silver dress was about beautiful cascade of shimmers and she paired her dress with complementing sandals. The makeup was spruced by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones with a glossy touch. The middle-parted spiky ponytail wrapped up her refreshing party avatar.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Alia Bhatt took the award for Beauty Icon and her Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi won the Fresh Face (Male) award. The actor looked dapper and opted for an understated number that was accentuated by grey hue and sharp tailoring. It was a crisp suit that he paired with a plain white shirt and black and white striped loafers. Siddhant looked dapper as ever.

Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in her red Aadnevik gown that featured a slit neckline and billowing sleeves. Her attire was belted and enhanced by feathery accents. The deep front slit notched up her attire and she teamed her gown with Charles & Keith sandals. The makeup was nude-toned with matte red lip shade and subtle kohl with golden eye shadow. The messy ponytail rounded out her pretty avatar.

Sharmila Tagore There is nothing that can beat the charm of a good old-fashioned sari and sari connoisseur, Sharmila Tagore draped an ivory sari. She looked graceful in her sari that was understated and notched up by subtle peacock leaves patterns. The veteran actress was honoured with the Beauty Legend title and she accesorised her look with a statement necklace and a complementing ring. She also wore stunning earrings and the makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade. The signature hairdo completed her elegant avatar.

Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala brought alive the old Hollywood glamour with her white gown that was by Toni Maticevski. Her gown was ruffled and crisp. It was also cinched at the waist, which gave her attire a structured touch. Also, we loved how she paired her ankle-length boots with her white attire. It not only made for a refreshing footwear choice but also added to the comfort quotient. The red lip shade and tousled hairdo wrapped up her gorgeous avatar.

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon also looked drop dead gorgeous in her gown that was by Monisha Jaising. Her attire of the night was halter-necked and marked by a front slit on the bodice area. It was a bright pink gown with subtle embellishments and feathery accents. Kriti kept her jewellery game light with delicate earrings and chic rings. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses definitely upped her avatar.

Aditya Seal Student of the Year 2 actor, Aditya Seal was also spotted at the Vogue Beauty Awards. He looked dapper and gave us a unique outfit goal of the day. The actor wore a blue and white pinstriped ensemble that was buttoned and featured a bow belt. He paired it with sturdy boots, which went well with his attire. Aditya also elevated his style quotient with red frames. He looked awesome.

Swara Bhasker Swara Bhasker has been wowing us with her outfit game these days. The actress sported a mother-of-pearl grey evening dress that was by designer duo, Pankaj & Nidhi. She looked pretty in her gown that was mermaid-cut and meticulously embellished with sheer accents and floral applique. Not just her attire but her styling and makeup was also done to perfection. The actress kept it impeccable by just sporting a dazzling pair of earrings. Her makeup was marked by a magenta pink lip shade and the neat tresses upped her avatar.