Sanya Malhotra Proves That She Can Make Anti-Trend Outfit Trendy Again With This Number

Sanya Malhotra, who had two successful hits post 'Dangal' has also been giving us a few hit numbers in the fashion department. With her latest outfit, she channelled the so 70s look. Sanya actually wore a humble attire and looked chic as ever. She went for contrasts and made us think that whether high-waist jeans are back in vogue again.

So, the 'Badhaai Ho' star sported a shirt and paired it with jeans, which were old-fashioned and totally awesome. Those were the typical bell bottoms of the retro era, which were flared towards the hemline. The black shirt was full-sleeved and sharply collared. Well, Sanya played with contrasts and inspired us to ace the timeless look. It was an anti-trend outfit but then you never know, it can be trending again.

The talented actress paired her ensemble with simple slippers, which added to the casual touch. Her makeup was light and notched up by a natural pink lip shade. The curly ponytail completed her street-style look. So, what do you think about Sanya Malhotra's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.