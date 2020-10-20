Ludo: Sanya Malhotra’s First Promotional Look In Colourful Co-ord Set Is Super Chic And Refreshing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi multi-starrer dark-comedy crime film Ludo is all set to release on 12 November 2020 on Netflix. Yesterday, soon after the trailer release, the leading actors kicked off the promotions. Sanya, who has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices, opted for a colourful co-ord set as her first promotional look and refreshed our mood. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sanya Malhotra was dressed to impress in a baby-pink hued co-ord set, which was accentuated by blossoming multi-hued patterns. Her co-ord set consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top, high-waist bodycon mini skirt, and matching full-sleeved open-front short bomber jacket. Her outfit was super-chic and it came from the label Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the Badhaai Ho actress completed her look with a pair of pointed yellow heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops by Radhika Agrawal and rings from Prerto. She further upped her look with white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Sanya slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length heavy curls and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this outfit of Sanya Malhotra. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Sanya Malhotra from Ludo promotions!

Pic Credits: Sanya Malhotra