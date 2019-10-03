ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dia Mirza Proves Simplicity Is The Ultimate Sophistication In A Plain Sky Blue Sari

    By
    |

    Sanju actress, Dia Mirza has not only impressed us with her acting prowess but also with her active social work. The actress represents India as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocate to the United Nations. Recently, she attended the UN Climate Summit 2019. At the event, Dia was seen flaunting her beautiful sky blue sari and looked absolutely elegant. So, let's take a close look at her pretty sari and decode her look.

    So, for the event, Dia Mirza opted for a plain sky blue coloured sari. The border of her sari was accentuated by light hued shade. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the Kaafir actress draped her elegant sari in a nivi style. She paired her beautiful sari with a boat-neck half-sleeved white blouse. The sleeves of her plain blouse had vertical stripes. Dia completed her look with a pair of cream shade heels. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress accessorised her look with a golden-toned neckpiece and matching earrings.

    Dia Mirza left her side-parted sleek tresses loose. She spruced up her look with softly contoured cheekbones and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day.

    We really liked Dia Mirza's casual sari and she looked pretty in it. Well, the actress has been sharing a lot of her beautiful sari looks on Instagram feed. And we can safely say, that she has brilliant fashion sense. Dia's sari is absolutely perfect for casual days and outings.

    What do you think about Dia Mirza's sky blue sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

    All pic credits: Dia Mirza

    More DIA MIRZA News

    Read more about: dia mirza sanju
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue