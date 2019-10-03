Dia Mirza Proves Simplicity Is The Ultimate Sophistication In A Plain Sky Blue Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sanju actress, Dia Mirza has not only impressed us with her acting prowess but also with her active social work. The actress represents India as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) advocate to the United Nations. Recently, she attended the UN Climate Summit 2019. At the event, Dia was seen flaunting her beautiful sky blue sari and looked absolutely elegant. So, let's take a close look at her pretty sari and decode her look.

So, for the event, Dia Mirza opted for a plain sky blue coloured sari. The border of her sari was accentuated by light hued shade. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the Kaafir actress draped her elegant sari in a nivi style. She paired her beautiful sari with a boat-neck half-sleeved white blouse. The sleeves of her plain blouse had vertical stripes. Dia completed her look with a pair of cream shade heels. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress accessorised her look with a golden-toned neckpiece and matching earrings.

Dia Mirza left her side-parted sleek tresses loose. She spruced up her look with softly contoured cheekbones and jawline. The filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day.

We really liked Dia Mirza's casual sari and she looked pretty in it. Well, the actress has been sharing a lot of her beautiful sari looks on Instagram feed. And we can safely say, that she has brilliant fashion sense. Dia's sari is absolutely perfect for casual days and outings.

What do you think about Dia Mirza's sky blue sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

All pic credits: Dia Mirza