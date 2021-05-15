Eid ul-Fitr: Sania Mirza Flaunts A Dark Green Suit, Gives Us A Twinning Moment With Her Son; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, tennis player Sania Mirza twinned with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and she also posted pictures with her husband and cricketer, Shoaib Malik. The tennis player wore a dark shade of green and gave us a simple festive outfit goal with her attire. We have decoded her ensemble and look for some fashion inspiration.

So, Sania Mirza wore a dark green traditional suit with a matching dupatta. She wore a round-necked kurta and paired it with half straight-fit trousers. Her ensemble was accentuated by subtle textured floral detailing and net accents at the hemline. Her attire was designed by Nomi Ansari and she teamed her ensemble with brown flat sandals. The tennis star accessorised her look with heavy gold jhumkas, which went well with her look. The makeup was marked by pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and the highlighted tresses completed her look.

Her son, Izhaan looked cute in his green kurta, which was dipped in the same hue as his mother's. His kurta was teamed with pristine white pyjamas and brown sandals. Shoaib Malik wore a beige kurta set that was so understated. Well, they gave us awesome attire goals and looked picture-perfect. What do you think about their attire and looks? Let us know that.