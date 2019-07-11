Just In
Sangeeta Bijlani's Green Outfit For The Super 30 Screening Can Make Almost Anyone Go Green With Envy
Sangeeta Bijlani, who celebrated her birthday with Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur, attended the Super 30 screening. For the screening event, she wore a jumpsuit and looked gorgeous in it. She also gave us amazing styling goals and inspired us fashionably. Let's decode her attire and look of the night.
So, Sangeeta wore an olive green jumpsuit that was full-sleeved and featured a flowy silhouette. The attire was flared, collared, and deep-necked and the matching satiny belt added a structure to her ensemble. We not only loved the green shade of her attire but her attire also seemed monsoon outfit-worthy. Sangeeta's ensemble was notched up by metallic accents too.
The former Miss India and actress, paired her attire with shiny golden shoes, which are in our bucket list. She carried her purse with her in a cross-bodied style and the purse featured tassels. Sangeeta accessorised her look with light hoop earrings. The make-up was highlighted by a red lip shade and the voluminous wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.