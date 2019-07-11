Just In
Kalki Koechlin Shows Us That She Doesn't Dress Differently Just For The Heck Of It
For some people, who love fashion, it is more about the perspective than the ruling trends. Take for instance, Kalki Koechlin who was spotted in a pretty casual outfit and posed in a very non-celebrity-manner. It was refreshing to see her and her unassuming fashion outfit. Though we must say, her sweatshirt reminded us of the 60s fashion, perhaps because of the hue.
The actress looked fresh and gave us a dress goal. Yes, her ensemble was simple and muted but it still looked distinctive. Adding to that, with this number, she sort of separated herself from the mainstream and looked herself. She also showed us that she doesn't dress dramatically just for the heck of it. So, what she wore was something we could ace too. Kalki paired her turtleneck brown full-sleeved sweater with her straight-fit denims, which colour-blocked her ensemble.
She also teamed her outfit with beige sandals, which went well with her attire. The actress accessorised her look with golden hoops that notched up her avatar. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted braided hairdo was a new hairstyle and Kalki looked amazing without doing much. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.