Sandeepa Dhar Slaying Sarees With Utmost Grace
While the Instagram of this beautiful and talented actress is filled with etheral and ravishing saree pictures, Sandeepa Dhar recently revealed a little secret about her graceful looks. In an Instagram story, Sandeepa Dhar revealed that she opts for pre-stitched sarees as she cannot handle the pleates.
The post read, "Pre-stitched sarees for the ones like me who can't handle the pleates 😑😑
Go to the main page for all the deets".
Though we couldn't stop staring at the gorgeous diva in a saree, we followed her instructions and dug up the best saree looks of the mesmerizing beauty.
Here's a few glances of the epitome of grace, poise and beauty:
Easy Breezy
Sandeep Dhar looks like a fresh breath of air in a comfort light lavender Dhoti Style saree.
Gorgeous Green
Keeping it simple with pleated pallu, Sandeepa Dhar looks gorgeous giving simple yet stunning vibes.
Eternal Beauty
Who would think Sandeepa Dhar struggles with saree pleats when she pulls them with utmost ease with her mesmerising eyes.
Bollywood Vibes
Giving 90s vibes with the classic contrast of blue and pink, Sandeepa Dhar steals our hearts away with her subtle and pretty look.
Mesmerising
Looking like fresh flowers and leaves of the autumn season, Sandeep Dhar nails yet another saree look with simplicity.
Black Beauty
Flowing and glowing with ease, Sandeepa Dhar makes black look hotter with with her deadly looks.
Just Can't Get Enough
As simple as a cotton saree with basic accessories, but looks absolutely astonishing with those sharp features and deep eyes of Sandeepa Dhar.
An ultimate treat at the End
Looking like a Diva in various kinds of saree looks, Sandeepa Dhar is pure treat to the eyes in her gracious saree attire.
Ruling the internet with not just her enticing pictures and her impressive dance videos, Sandeepa Dhar has been making a mark on the OTT platforms with impactful performances back to back. Showcasing her versatility with a streak of varied characters in shows like Abhay, MumBhai, Bisaat along with the three releases this year including Mai, Tera Chhalava and Dr Arora, Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most dependable actor in India today.
