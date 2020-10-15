Sanam Saeed And Mahira Khan Leave Us Speechless With Their Traditional Looks; Perfect For Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

In the world of minimalist fashion, sometimes we all want to take a maximalist turn. However, we get a little apprehensive about sporting an elaborate look as we often feel that what if we end up looking like a fashion disaster. We might not have personal stylists, who can help us out here but we definitely have celebrities, who can convince us to leave behind our comfort zone. Sanam Saeed and Mahira Khan inspired us recently with their traditional outfits and they both looked stunning. The actresses sported maximalist looks and in their own avatar, wowed us. Both Sanam and Mahira gave wedding fashion goals to those looking forward to attending weddings this coming season. So, let's decode their traditional wear.

Sanam Saeed's Black-hued Lehenga Choli

Sanam Saeed looked drop-dead gorgeous in her lehenga choli, which was designed by Nomi Ansari. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress wore a mirror-work lehenga choli with the designer's signature chann dupatta and mirror-work border. It was a gorgeous number and Sanam Saeed looked a class apart in her attire. We also loved the way she draped her dupatta and this outfit of hers is what you should absolutely invest in particularly if you want to look unique and slay it. The Cake actress also beckoned us to opt for silver jewellery this wedding season and her silver accessories definitely went well with her attire. She wore heavy cuffs, neckpiece, earrings, rings, and maathapatti - all of which came from the jewellery label, Sarwana. Her makeup was lighter in comparison and gave a beautiful balance to her look. The actress upped her look with a light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The long highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mahira Khan's Vibrant Gharara Set

Mahira Khan stunned us with the gharara set that she wore for the Preet Lari Gold Series Bridals' 20 campaign. She wore a Preet Lari- Mojgan gharara set, which was designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. It was an exquisite number and Mahira Khan looked like a dream in this ensemble of hers. She wore an intricately-done coral -pink gharara set. She paired her flared and elaborate gharara with a raw silk long kurta. We loved the design patterns on her attire and she paired it with a statement net and organza matching dupatta. The gota and pearl work on her outfit added to the heritage bridal look. The Humsafar and Raees actress accessorised her look with ornate jewellery that included vibrant earrings and maangtikka, which came from Hamna Amir Designer Jewelry. She also wore heavy pearl bangles that accentuated her look. Mahira's makeup was also minimal in comparison and was enhanced by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The eye makeup was light. The middle-parted waves-like tresses completed her look, and this is the look you can flaunt whether you are a bride or attending a wedding.

So, whose attire and look left you more speechless? Let us know that.

Mahira Khan's Picture Courtesy: Shot by: Natasha Zubair, Concept and Art direction: Kora

Sanam Saeed's Picture Courtesy: Raza Jaffri