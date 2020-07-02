Zindagi Gulzar Hai Actress, Sanam Saeed’s Best 5 Outfits For This Monsoon Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanam Saeed got popular with the hit TV show, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which also had Fawad Khan in the lead. The actress won us with her strong portrayal as Kashaf Murtaza. Subsequently, she did movies like Cake, which earned her recognition and critical acclaim. Sanam is not only a brilliant actress but she has a gorgeous fashion sense too. Be it ethnic or western, she can pull off any attire of hers. So, we have decoded five fashionable looks and outfits of Sanam Saeed.

Sanam Saeed's White Suit

Drinking a cup of tea from her balcony, Sanam Saeed looked beautiful in her pristine white suit and gave us traditional fashion goals with her attire. Her full-sleeved ensemble was meticulously embroidered and featured light floral accents. She paired her kurta with matching pyjamas and draped a plain white dupatta with her ensemble, which went well with her outfit. The actress accessorised her look with silver earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Sanam Saeed's Skirt And Top

For one of the photoshoots, Sanam Saeed exuded bold vibes with her ensemble. She looked amazing in her ensemble and posed contemplatively against a yellow and pink-illuminated wall. The actress wore a black half-sleeved top and paired it with a deep red long skirt. It was a simple ensemble and yet so eye-catching. With this attire, Sanam gave attire goals to even the shyest of us. The makeup was natural with nude tones and the highlighted tresses completed her look.

Sanam Saeed's Yellow Pantsuit

For one of the photoshoots, Sanam Saeed gave us boss lady vibes with her ensemble that was splashed in a deep yellow hue. Her attire consisted of a jacket and matching flared pants, which were both dipped in yellow colour. The Azad actress teamed her pantsuit with white top and brown sandals, which we so loved. She accessorised her look with the contemporary neckpiece. The makeup was nude-toned and marked by contoured cheekbones, coffee brown lip shade, and kohl. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Sanam Saeed's Black Separates

Well in this picture of hers, she not only gave us fashion goals but also home décor goals. However, speaking about her outfit, Sanam Saeed wore black-toned separates that consisted of a sleeveless top and flared bottoms. She looked classy in her attire and gave us party wear goals with this number. The actress notched up her look with a layered black neckpiece and a watch. Her makeup was natural and light and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Sanam Saeed's Dark Blue Suit

Sanam Saeed looked absolutely pretty seated on a swing. She wore a monsoon-perfect suit that was splashed in the shade of dark blue and violet. Her v-neckline suit consisted of a flared kurta and cigarette pants. Her ensemble was accentuated by golden embellished detail on the neckline and cuff sleeves. She paired it with a violet dupatta and sparkling golden juttis. Sanam spruced up her look with a gemstone choker and earrings. She also wore dainty rings and a classic watch. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The middle-parted sleek ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Sanam Saeed's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sanam Saeed's Instagram