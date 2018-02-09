Samantha Akkikeni Trolled For Wearing Bikini Despite Being Married; She Gave Back A Solid Reply

Samantha Prabhu Akkikeni shared a sexy picture on her Instagram profile from her recent vacation, where people started shaming her and showered her with some moral policing on the basis of her 'over-exposed' look, despite being married into a reputed family.

People from all around the country started trolling her, some abusing her directly while the others kept decency in the comments, yet shaming her over her bikini look, despite being a 'married woman'.

Samantha, in the picture, is seen wearing a sexy swimsuit while relaxing at her beach resort. While there were a lot of people trolling and judging her on the basis of what she is wearing, there were also many supporters who had shared comments to shut these trollers down.

Samantha herself did not step down at fighting back at the trollers. She posted a quoted picture, captioned as "Well... now I had to go and put up a quote .. because my previous post didn't really scream ' I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE M̶I̶N̶E̶ YOURS !!"

Samantha had been woking at a stretch straight after her marriage with Naga Chaitanya, and as her controversial post said, "This isn't a want it's a NEEEEED!!!! #tired #tired #tired #tired Is it vacation time yet ? 🕰🍦🥂🍩 #dreamer," it suggested that she has taken a break from work just to chill by the beach, lazying on the hamock. The trollers followed here to bodyshame her and called her dressing inappropriate.

Samantha has carried hot looks earlier for movies and also for shoots, at that time she was not objectified because, according to her 'fans' she was not married and now she is labelled for indecency.

While the trollers had left no space to body-shame her, you can check out her previous looks where she has slayed with her sassiness, which were too not worth to be objectified.