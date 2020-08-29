Samantha Akkineni Looks As Fresh As A Wildflower In Her Floral Dress; Take A Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Samantha Akkineni's fashion is absolutely amazing and after giving us traditional wear goals, the actress exuded fresh vibes in her dress. She wore a long dress and gave us a summer wear goal with her attire. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram feed and she captioned the picture as, "Wildflowers adapt and bloom wherever they want, be a wildflower..." Her dress was floral and we thought her caption was so on-point.

So, Samantha wore a sleeveless long dress that was belted and featured a flared skirt. The bodice of her attire was structured and white-hued. Her dress was accentuated by black and rust-coloured floral accents. The skirt was panelled and she looked awesome in her dress. It was perfect summer wear and Samantha Akkineni looked as fresh as a wildflower in her dress. She paired her dress with beige-hued sandals, which went well with her long dress.

She wore chic rings to up her fashion quotient and the makeup was well-contoured and highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, we totally loved Samantha Akkineni's floral dress. So, what do you think about her dress? Let us know that.