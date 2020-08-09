Samantha Akkineni Opts For A Gorgeous Blue Saree For Rana Daggubati’s Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Samantha Akkineni, who is a close friend of Rana Daggubati graced his wedding in a gorgeous blue saree. The actress looked stunning and was styled by Preetham Jukalker. Other than her traditional outfit, her jewellery game was also strong. Samantha had also attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony, where she wore an exquisite green outfit.

The actress wore an outfit by Raw Mango that was absolutely pretty. She captioned her picture as, 'When in doubt .. wear @raw_mango." So, we know that she wore a Raw Mango saree, which was pleated impeccably. Her saree was royal blue in colour and accentuated by beige and blue floral patterns. The saree drape was beautiful and the saree featured a light blue and soft golden border. Samantha Akkineni teamed her saree with a sleeveless minty blue blouse, which went well with her saree.

As for her jewellery, she wore gold and green-toned stone jewellery set that accentuated her look. With her jewellery, she gave us cues on what to accessorise with a dark blue saree. It was an intricate gold set that featured light green studded stones and diamonds with pearl-detailing. She wore matching earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. She also wore vibrant pink nail lacquer and a tiny blue bindi. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's saree and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I