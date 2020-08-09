ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samantha Akkineni Opts For A Gorgeous Blue Saree For Rana Daggubati’s Wedding

    By
    |

    Samantha Akkineni, who is a close friend of Rana Daggubati graced his wedding in a gorgeous blue saree. The actress looked stunning and was styled by Preetham Jukalker. Other than her traditional outfit, her jewellery game was also strong. Samantha had also attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony, where she wore an exquisite green outfit.

    The actress wore an outfit by Raw Mango that was absolutely pretty. She captioned her picture as, 'When in doubt .. wear @raw_mango." So, we know that she wore a Raw Mango saree, which was pleated impeccably. Her saree was royal blue in colour and accentuated by beige and blue floral patterns. The saree drape was beautiful and the saree featured a light blue and soft golden border. Samantha Akkineni teamed her saree with a sleeveless minty blue blouse, which went well with her saree.

    As for her jewellery, she wore gold and green-toned stone jewellery set that accentuated her look. With her jewellery, she gave us cues on what to accessorise with a dark blue saree. It was an intricate gold set that featured light green studded stones and diamonds with pearl-detailing. She wore matching earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. She also wore vibrant pink nail lacquer and a tiny blue bindi. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's saree and look? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue