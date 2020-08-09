Just In
- 3 hrs ago Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Tie The Knot And Look Resplendent In Their Outfits
-
- 6 hrs ago Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: 5 Wow-Worthy Fashion Photoshoots Of The Actress That Left Us Stunned
- 8 hrs ago 8 Quick Hacks For Foundation That Is Too Dark For You
- 9 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 09 August To 15 August
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings to organise a week's training camp at Chepauk; MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina to attend
- News Patients from outside: Delhi health minister on COVID tally surge
- Technology Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra Anniversary Edition Leaks Online; Launch Set For August 11
- Movies Sushant Singh Case: Father KK Singh Files Counter Affidavit Before SC Against Rhea Chakraborty
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Important Highlights In Four-Wheeler Segment From Previous Week
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Is Now The World's 4th Richest; Amasses $22 Billion This Year
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Odisha In August 2020
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Samantha Akkineni Opts For A Gorgeous Blue Saree For Rana Daggubati’s Wedding
Samantha Akkineni, who is a close friend of Rana Daggubati graced his wedding in a gorgeous blue saree. The actress looked stunning and was styled by Preetham Jukalker. Other than her traditional outfit, her jewellery game was also strong. Samantha had also attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony, where she wore an exquisite green outfit.
The actress wore an outfit by Raw Mango that was absolutely pretty. She captioned her picture as, 'When in doubt .. wear @raw_mango." So, we know that she wore a Raw Mango saree, which was pleated impeccably. Her saree was royal blue in colour and accentuated by beige and blue floral patterns. The saree drape was beautiful and the saree featured a light blue and soft golden border. Samantha Akkineni teamed her saree with a sleeveless minty blue blouse, which went well with her saree.
As for her jewellery, she wore gold and green-toned stone jewellery set that accentuated her look. With her jewellery, she gave us cues on what to accessorise with a dark blue saree. It was an intricate gold set that featured light green studded stones and diamonds with pearl-detailing. She wore matching earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with a pink eye shadow. She also wore vibrant pink nail lacquer and a tiny blue bindi. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.So, how did you find Samantha Akkineni's saree and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I