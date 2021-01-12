On Sakshi Tanwar’s Birthday, Her Fashion In Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain And Dangal Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 12 January 1973, Sakshi Tanwar is known for her work in the Indian Television popular soaps Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Be it as a dedicated wife or a perfect daughter-in-law or a doting mother, the actress has justified and really nailed each character and stunned us with her brilliant acting prowess. She has also shown her presence in many films, out of which Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has gained her a lot of appreciation.

Sakshi has impressed us not just with her performance in these serials and film, but also with her elegant and beautiful looks. In both the shows and in the film, she was seen acing ethnic looks in different styles and ways. So, on her birthday, we give you a glimpse of her fashion in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Dangal.

Sakshi Tanwar's Fashion In Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi Tanwar earned a lot of fame and recognition for her performance in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. In the serial, she portrayed the role of Parvati, an ideal daughter-in-law. She very well justified her role by showcasing her classy and elegant look in gorgeous designer sarees. Her signature look was in a beautiful red saree, which was accentuated by intricate shimmering golden embroidered patterns and a thick orange border with a black stripe. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching red blouse. The actress upped her look with metallic earrings, a detailed necklace, a mangalsutra, yellow, maroon, and green bangles, and silver ring. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with red vermilion, maroon bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sakshi Tanwar's Fashion In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Sakshi Tanwar's portrayal as Priya Kapoor in popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain won many hearts. In the serial, the actress played a very simple and shy daughter and wife. In most of the episodes, she sported pretty and elegant suits. Her look in one of the posters showcased her in a pretty bright-yellow ethnic suit. It consisted of a V-shaped neckline kurti, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered patterns. She teamed it with matching bottoms and draped a darker yellow shade dupatta over her one shoulder that featured heavily embellished border. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and mangalsutra. Her signature style was a side-parted side ponytail. Red vermilion, tiny bindi, pointed brows, heavy black kohl, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

Sakshi Tanwar's Fashion In Dangal

Sakshi Tanwar played the role of Daya Kaur, house-wife of Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) in 2016 film Dangal. Throughout the film, she sported de-glam looks in simple sarees and impressed us with her absolutely different role. Her look in the above picture had her in a dark-yellow saree, which featured intricate white and brown prints. She draped the pallu in a casual style, covering her half head. The actress teamed it with a plain brown blouse and layered it with a knitted red half-sweater. She notched up her look with silver-toned hoops and red bangles and wrapped up her look with red vermilion, big red bindi, filled pointed brows, black kohl, and light-pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.

So, what do you think about these looks of Sakshi Tanwar from her popular shows and film? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sakshi Tanwar!