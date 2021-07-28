Saiyami Kher Wears An Embellished Yellow Gown And Sets Some Festive-Wear Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it her makeup looks or fashionable outfits, the Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai actress, Saiyami Kher always gives us distinctive fashion goals. Speaking about her ensembles, Saiyami wore a blazing yellow-hued number and was styled by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. She wore this stunning ensemble for hosting the Indian Sports Honour on Star Sports India. We have decoded her ensemble and look for some major fashion inspiration.

So, Saiyami wore an ensemble that was designed by Bennu Sehgall. It was a full-sleeved number that was accentuated by intricate embellished details and glittering tones on the bodice. The skirt was long and flared with shimmering detailing. This attire of hers is ideal for parties and while not everybody's cup of tea, Saiyami pulled her ensemble off gracefully and with a lot of confidence. Her attire was something unique as well and the actress didn't seem to spruce up her look with jewellery. Actually, apart from studs, this ensemble didn't require any jewellery.

The makeup was beautifully done and kept minimal and on-point. Her makeup game was strong with glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and silver kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted wavy highlighted locks rounded out her avatar. Saiyami Kher looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram