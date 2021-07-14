Saif Ali Khan And Vikrant Massey Wow Us With Their Modern Traditional Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With wedding season ahead, men out there might need some fashion inspiration. While Saif Ali Khan wore a black-hued traditional outfit for an occasion, Vikrant Massey opted for a floral-inspired pastel attire. The two actors looked dapper and we have talked about their outfits.

Saif Ali Khan's All-Black Traditional Outfit

Saif Ali Khan looked smart and his outfit was a cross between traditional and western. It was a contemporary number and the Sacred Games actor was styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi. Speaking about his jacket first, it was the SNOB Biker Shacket that came from the label, Son Of A Noble, SNOB. His shacket was called Nevada and the actor teamed it with draped pyjamas from Antar-Agni. He also paired his ensemble with formal black boots, which went well with his attire.

Vikrant Massey's Floral Pastel Attire

For the Jio Mami Film Festival Panel, Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey wore a traditional outfit. His styling was done by Sabina Halder and he wore an ensemble by Anita Dongre that was splashed in the shade of yellow. So, he wore a light pastel yellow kurta pyjama and teamed it with a complementing jacket accentuated by blue-toned floral accents. He wore spectacles and paired his ensemble with black loafers by Louboutin, which went well with his attire.

So, whose traditional outfit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.