Just In
- 57 min ago Mercury Transit in Cancer 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs
- 1 hr ago Exclusive: A Cosmetologist Explains Everything About Acne
- 1 hr ago Shershaah Promotions: Kiara Advani Slays It In An Orange Pantsuit As She Promotes Her Movie In Kargil
- 2 hrs ago Is COVID-19 Threatening Girl’s Education
Don't Miss
- Finance VdoCipher is Preventing Piracy on Video Platforms in Over 40 Countries
- News Breaking Barriers: Meet Priyanka Srivastava, Lucknow girl behind NASA's Mars mission
- Movies Navarasa Trailer Out: Netizens Ask ‘Who Is Manikuttan?’ In Comment Section Of The Video!
- Technology Vivo Y53s t1 version China Telecom Listing Reveals Full Specs, Price; How's It Different?
- Sports Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule Day 6: Archers search for redemption as Sindhu, Pooja eye progress
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire CNG India Launch Soon: Expected To Use 1.2-Litre Dual-Jet Engine
- Education JEE Advanced 2021 Update: JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Announced, To Be Conducted On October 3. Check Schedule
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In August
Floral Or Striped, Which Pantsuit Of Mimi Actress Sai Tamhankar Did You Like More?
Sai Tamhankar also delivered a wonderful performance in the movie Mimi and has been gaining appreciation for her role. The actress also keeps us updated with her fashion and has been giving us pants set goals. While for one of the occasions, she sported a floral pantsuit set and for the other event, she made a strong case for stripes. We have decoded her ensembles and looks for you.
Sai Tamhankar's Floral Pantsuit
So, for the recent promotional round, Sai wore a floral pantsuit set that consisted of a corset top, flared pants, and an oversized jacket. Her attire featured a white base and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents in the shades of pink and yellow. Her ensemble was designed by Mohammed Mazhar. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of yellow sandals and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones upped her look and she completed her look with a middle-parted long ponytail.
Sai Tamhankar's Striped Pantsuit
The actress looked smart and gave us an office-wear goal with this ensemble of hers. She wore a blue collared shirt and teamed it with a pink and blue checkered jacket and matching flared pants. Sai paired her ensemble with beige and transparent sandals that went well with her attire. She spruced up her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.
So, which pantsuit attire of Sai Tamhankar did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.