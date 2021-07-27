Floral Or Striped, Which Pantsuit Of Mimi Actress Sai Tamhankar Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sai Tamhankar also delivered a wonderful performance in the movie Mimi and has been gaining appreciation for her role. The actress also keeps us updated with her fashion and has been giving us pants set goals. While for one of the occasions, she sported a floral pantsuit set and for the other event, she made a strong case for stripes. We have decoded her ensembles and looks for you.

Sai Tamhankar's Floral Pantsuit

So, for the recent promotional round, Sai wore a floral pantsuit set that consisted of a corset top, flared pants, and an oversized jacket. Her attire featured a white base and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents in the shades of pink and yellow. Her ensemble was designed by Mohammed Mazhar. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of yellow sandals and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The contoured cheekbones upped her look and she completed her look with a middle-parted long ponytail.

Sai Tamhankar's Striped Pantsuit

The actress looked smart and gave us an office-wear goal with this ensemble of hers. She wore a blue collared shirt and teamed it with a pink and blue checkered jacket and matching flared pants. Sai paired her ensemble with beige and transparent sandals that went well with her attire. She spruced up her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

So, which pantsuit attire of Sai Tamhankar did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.